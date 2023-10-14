Palestinian PSU professor asks for compassion for all innocent people hurt, killed in conflict

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Since the war in Israel started last Saturday, the world has seen the human tragedy unfold on both sides of the conflict.

Stephanie Wahab is a professor at Portland State University and is half-Palestinian. Her father left Palestine in 1948 - one year after Israel was established - and she grew up immersed in the culture her father brought to North America.

“They became refugees and so my father was a refugee in Egypt and eventually immigrated, in the early 60s to Canada,” Wahab said.

She went back to the region once in 2019 to see the town where her father grew up, located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Wahab spent much of her time in the West Bank where she has family and friends.

“It was amazing but it was also healing,” Wahab said. “I had some really profound experiences while I was there.”

But like many around the world last Saturday, she was horrified by the Hamas attack that killed innocent Israelis near Gaza.

“I felt sadness and grief,” Wahab said. “Also fear and concern about what would happen next.”

That concern was what would happen to the innocent Palestinians. Also, if the world would show the same support as they did to those killed by Hamas.

“Think about the humans in Gaza,” Wahab said. “Not all Palestinians support Hamas for one. Gaza is not all Hamas.”

She said for many Palestinians who live on the 25-mile strip of land, there’s nowhere for them to go. No way for the innocent to get help.

“Israel controls, land, sea, and air borders. Humanitarian aid, medicine, and fuel are always extremely limited there,” Wahab said. “So what do you think is going to happen? It’s a tinder box.”

Wahab wants people to look beyond the headlines and remember the historical context of the current conflict of the region.

“I think about Ukraine, I think about the international support that has been and is there for the people of Ukraine to protect themselves to fight to get their land back,” Wahab said. “What do you think the Palestinians have been doing for 75 years.”

Wahab also wants the community to know innocent civilians are being killed on both sides.

“I think it’s possible to hold all life sacred to grieve whenever there’s violence.”

And to try to understand the situation as much as possible.

“Educate themselves on the Nakba, the last 75 years of history,” Wahab said. “I would like people to listen to Palestinians.”

