Partly cloudy skies for the annular eclipse today

Light showers return to the region later tonight.
Partly cloudy eclipse day
Partly cloudy eclipse day(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:12 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The skies will have a mix of sun and clouds today. The clouds will be a bit thicker later in the day and into the evening giving us a chance for a shower around dinnertime. It won’t be a soaker of a night, just a bit more sprinkles and light showers. Sunday will be close to the same with the light showers before lunchtime. Highs today will be in the mid-60s and low 70s tomorrow.

The next system moving in will be a bit more wet. This system might also stick around into Tuesday morning before drying up and giving us a bit of sunshine. From this point on in our 7-day it looks dry. A few clouds will be in the mix, mostly Friday, but dry leading into the weekend. Highs will get back into the 70s after a couple of mid-60 degree days early in the week.

ECLIPSE WEATHER:  It is still looking partly cloudy this morning with the sunbreaks being very random. This will be for both sides of the Cascades. The possibility of seeing the eclipse is not much better east of the mountains. Our best resolution model shows a mix of clouds and sun, so be ready because there is still a bit of a chance you could be one of the lucky ones who gets a sunbreak at just the right time.

