People on edge downtown after 3 deadly Portland shootings in 5 days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Downtown Portland has seen three deadly shootings in less than a week - the latest happened Wednesday afternoon.

Anya Paulz was working near Southwest Alder and 10th Avenue where a shooting sent one man to the hospital and killed another, now identified as 47-year-old Ryan Martin.

“We had a couple of people from off the street come in and just yell, you know, ‘shooting, shooting! Gun!’” Paulz said. “Then we heard one because I guess the guy fired another round.”

Paulz says her coworkers and customers hid until they knew it was safe.

“We went downstairs, barricaded everything, hid in the bathroom,” Paulz said. “It was a horrible experience. It’s horrible to think about for the victim as well.”

Court documents say Geoffrey E. Hammond was partially blocking the road with his Mercedes-Benz near the Moxy Hotel when he and Martin exchanged middle fingers.

Those documents go on to say Martin got out of his truck to confront Hammond, and Hammond allegedly shot Martin in the chest.

Portland police say Martin died at the scene.

Court documents say Hammond was driving away when he also allegedly shot another man, who was recording what happened. Police say the bullet went through one leg and hit the other.

Hammond then called 911 on his way to the courthouse to turn himself in. He was arrested and arraigned Thursday afternoon and is facing attempted murder and assault charges.

Paulz says seeing the aftermath was horrible.

“The man was on the ground wailing for like 10 minutes, screaming,” Paulz said.

The shooting comes after two others that happened last weekend.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at Northwest 4th Avenue and Everett Street. They found one man dead, while two other men took themselves to the hospital.

Not even 24 hours later, on Sunday night, police responded to another shooting call at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Washington, where they found a man - now identified as 34-year-old Saul Villatro Escoto Eldibrando shot. They say he later died at a hospital.

Paulz says these shootings have put her on edge and have made her afraid to work downtown.

"We all don't want to necessarily have to leave our jobs, but it's scary," Paulz said. "It's really scary and this isn't going to be the last thing that happens."

