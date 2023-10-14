Portland group takes to the streets to show support for Palestinians

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The effects of the war overseas are being felt in Portland, as a group took to the streets Friday to rally in support of Palestinians caught in the middle of the conflict.

See Also: Palestinian PSU professor asks for compassion for all innocent people hurt, killed in conflict

“It’s a humanitarian crisis that hasn’t been seen in decades,” one man said. “We’re here to show that we care for the Palestinian people.”

Thousands of miles away from the war in the middle east, another man added, “it’s a disaster.”

A man wanted his voice to be heard and said it’s “just a clear message for the people here in Portland that we need help from all over the world to look at us and give us to give us the freedom we deserve.”

“Please,” another person added, “free the people of Palestine.”

Some in the group shared a range of emotions as one person said that “frustration doesn’t even begin to capture what I feel at this point. It’s frustration with the wider world in general.”

“All we want is peace,” another Palestinian supporter added. “They show us as terrorists and bad people, but we are only peaceful people. We want to live in peace. That’s what we want. Whatever I’m asking for is what any human being would be asking for.”

With the dozens of Palestinian supporters standing side by side, some found a sense of affirmation, and a continued hope for understanding.

“It shows that it’s no longer a taboo to side with Palestine, and human rights for that matter,” one man said. “I’m glad that more people are speaking out about it and are showing their support for Palestine and human rights.”

See Also: Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police

“As a human,” another person added, “and not even a native Palestinian, I feel like people should stand to stop the attack and help people to get the immediate relief. I ask all of the nations to stand up for Palestine.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.