1 killed after car hits pedestrian in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died on the scene after being hit by a car in Gresham Friday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Gresham police officers responded to a report of a crash near Southeast Stark Street. When they arrived on scene, officers found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car and was critically injured. Medical personnel treated the person, but they did not survive.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

The street is closed in both directions as the East County Vehicular Crimes Team investigates the crash. The closure will likely last a few hours.

Officials ask that people use an alternate route for the time being.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.

