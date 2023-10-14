Unusually warm the next week with just one wet day

Lots of sunshine later in week with record warmth possible
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
This morning turned out just as expected for the eclipse with some of us able to see it and some spots too cloudy.  Skies gradually turned cloudier through the day and now a few light showers are arriving.  A weak warm front keeps those showers going at times tonight through about sunrise Sunday, then it lifts north for increasing sunshine and less cloud cover the rest of the day.  I expect warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon, in fact well above normal in the lower 70s...enjoy your Sunday!

We’ve got just one wet weather system arriving from the Pacific in our 7 day forecast and that happens Monday.  Expect a wet morning commute along with a gusty southerly wind and maybe an afternoon thunderstorm.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

A very warm and sunny period follows from later Tuesday through Friday next week which happens to line up with the typical fall peak colors in our area.  That usually occurs the 3rd week of October.  Temperatures will be close to record highs Wednesday and Thursday too.

Light showers may (or may not) return next weekend.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, flooding, or heavy Cascade snow in the next 7-10 days.

