1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were shot, and one died in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Southeast Foster Road at Southeast 86th Avenue. When they arrived, they found three people shot. One person died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if there was a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are responding. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeffrey McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-270284.

