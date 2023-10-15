1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were shot, and one died in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Southeast Foster Road at Southeast 86th Avenue. When they arrived, they found three people shot. One person died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if there was a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are responding. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeffrey McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-270284.

