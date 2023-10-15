County officials celebrate finished Cornell Road safety project in Washington Co.

Washington Co. officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at Cedar Mill Park to celebrate the completion of some major safety improvements on Cornell Rd.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at Cedar Mill Park to celebrate the completion of some major safety improvements on Cornell Road.

Construction began last February to install bike lanes, sidewalks and better street lighting, making the road safer for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Officials say this project wrapped up earlier than expected. and they’re excited to see the new safety features in use.

Ben Lively, project manager for the Cornell Road Project, said the county is excited to see the new safety features in use.

“We’re very happy to have it completed and see folks using the bike lanes the sidewalks,” Lively said. “Because before, there were just big ditches where now there are eight-foot sidewalks. So we’re hoping the safety and accessibility are a big improvement for the public.”

Washington County is working on two other safety projects right now. The Cornelius Pass Road and Reedville Trail projects will be completed later this year.

