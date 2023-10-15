Mainly dry Sunday, showers again Monday

What a fun start we had to yesterday. Despite some fog that came in, we were able to see the annular eclipse here at the station. Several of us watched it together out in the parking lot. What fun!!!

We ended yesterday with .04″ of rain and highs in the mid-60s. This morning we are starting out on the very warm side with most of the valley in the mid-50s. Radar is showing just a few showers moving through the valley, but once this finish up later this morning it will be mainly dry today with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine to go around. This changes tomorrow.

There is another weather system arriving tomorrow and it looks like a decently wet one. There should be a wet morning commute with a gusty southerly wind and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.

These showers could linger into Tuesday morning. After this we expect to be dry through Friday this week. Fun fact, this lines up with the typical fall peak colors in our area. Temperatures will be close to record highs Wednesday and Thursday as well. There is an indication that light showers may happen next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.