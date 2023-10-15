Major crash team investigates person hit on NE Portland street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Portland on Saturday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Cully Boulevard for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found a person with life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The driver involved was found at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the major crash team was activated. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-270057.

