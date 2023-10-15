NE Portland church hosts ‘Blessed are the Drag Queens’ brunch

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland drag queen Poison Waters hosted a brunch event at a northeast Portland church to raise money and share an important message Saturday morning.

The event, called ‘Blessed are the Drag Queens,’ was at Bridgeport United Church of Christ.

It was a celebration of the art of drag, as well a fundraiser for the church’s community partnerships in support of the LGBTQ community.

Reverend Tara Wilkins says the brunch was also a form of protest against anti-trans legislation and the use of religion as an excuse for discrimination.

“Religious communities today often hide their prejudice in the name of religion, and we’re here to show that we love and support the LGBT community, particularly our trans and non-binary siblings,” Wilkins said.

She says the church has acted as a sanctuary for marginalized Portlanders since it was founded 25 years ago.

