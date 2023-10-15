NE Portland church hosts ‘Blessed are the Drag Queens’ brunch

Portland drag queen Poison Waters hosted a brunch event at a northeast Portland church to raise money and share an important message Saturday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland drag queen Poison Waters hosted a brunch event at a northeast Portland church to raise money and share an important message Saturday morning.

The event, called ‘Blessed are the Drag Queens,’ was at Bridgeport United Church of Christ.

SEE ALSO: Pacific Northwest awarded hydrogen hub to explore expanding its use

It was a celebration of the art of drag, as well a fundraiser for the church’s community partnerships in support of the LGBTQ community.

Reverend Tara Wilkins says the brunch was also a form of protest against anti-trans legislation and the use of religion as an excuse for discrimination.

“Religious communities today often hide their prejudice in the name of religion, and we’re here to show that we love and support the LGBT community, particularly our trans and non-binary siblings,” Wilkins said.

She says the church has acted as a sanctuary for marginalized Portlanders since it was founded 25 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Firefighters on scene of head-on crash
Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier: Sheriff

Latest News

Portland drag queen Poison Waters hosted a brunch event at a northeast Portland church to raise...
NE Portland church hosts ‘Blessed are the Drag Queens’ brunch
Oregonians admire ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through cloudy skies
Oregonians admire ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through cloudy skies
Some people in Oregon were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse...
Oregonians admire ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through cloudy skies
County officials celebrate finished Cornell Road safety project in Washington Co.
County officials celebrate finished Cornell Road safety project in Washington Co.