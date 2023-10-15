Oregonians admire ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through cloudy skies

Some people in Oregon were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through the clouds Saturday morning.
By Drew Marine
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:25 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPTV) - Some people in Oregon were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through the clouds Saturday morning.

Carl and Rex Tollefson in La Pine say they weren’t sure they were going to be able to see it.

“It cleared just in time,” Tollefson said. “We were very fortunate, it didn’t look good for a while.”

The eclipse is so named because the moon only covers part of the sun, leaving a bright orange ring visible.

“It was really nice I got some great pictures of it,” Rex Tollefson said.

Oregon State University had a viewing event this morning, providing glasses so those in attendance could protect their eyes, but in the end it was too cloudy for folks in Corvallis to get a good look.

The last time we could see an eclipse here in Oregon was back in 2017, when there was a total eclipse. Tollefson said he got to witness that one and said this ‘ring of fire’ was just as cool to see.

“It was very spectacular as well but different because you could see the glow around the sun,” Tollefson said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Firefighters on scene of head-on crash
Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier: Sheriff

Latest News

Some people in Oregon were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse...
Oregonians admire ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through cloudy skies
County officials celebrate finished Cornell Road safety project in Washington Co.
County officials celebrate finished Cornell Road safety project in Washington Co.
Washington Co. officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at Cedar Mill Park to...
County officials celebrate finished Cornell Road safety project in Washington Co.
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’