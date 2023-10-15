Oregonians admire ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through cloudy skies

(KPTV) - Some people in Oregon were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse through the clouds Saturday morning.

Carl and Rex Tollefson in La Pine say they weren’t sure they were going to be able to see it.

“It cleared just in time,” Tollefson said. “We were very fortunate, it didn’t look good for a while.”

The eclipse is so named because the moon only covers part of the sun, leaving a bright orange ring visible.

“It was really nice I got some great pictures of it,” Rex Tollefson said.

Oregon State University had a viewing event this morning, providing glasses so those in attendance could protect their eyes, but in the end it was too cloudy for folks in Corvallis to get a good look.

The last time we could see an eclipse here in Oregon was back in 2017, when there was a total eclipse. Tollefson said he got to witness that one and said this ‘ring of fire’ was just as cool to see.

“It was very spectacular as well but different because you could see the glow around the sun,” Tollefson said.

