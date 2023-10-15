Portland Winterhawks coach honored for 500th career win

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Winterhawks had a reason to celebrate Friday night, and not just because of the scoreboard.

Head coach Mike Johnston was honored during the game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for his 500th career win.

He’s only the 11th head coach in Western Hockey League history to reach 500 wins.

Johnston reached the milestone last week with a four-to-one win against Everett.

And then the Hawks notched another four-to-one win this Friday against Kamloops, bringing Coach Johnston’s total to 501.

