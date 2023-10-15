Portland Winterhawks coach honored for 500th career win

The Portland Winterhawks had a reason to celebrate Friday night, and not just because of the scoreboard.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Head coach Mike Johnston was honored during the game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for his 500th career win.

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers go toe-to-toe with Phoenix at Moda Center

He’s only the 11th head coach in Western Hockey League history to reach 500 wins.

Johnston reached the milestone last week with a four-to-one win against Everett.

And then the Hawks notched another four-to-one win this Friday against Kamloops, bringing Coach Johnston’s total to 501.

