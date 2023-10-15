Sheriff: 8 arrested in mission at suspected drug house in Aloha
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - Eight people were arrested in a mission targeting a suspected drug house in Aloha, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
WCSO said on Friday and Saturday, law enforcement focused patrols on a house on Southwest Thiessen Place in Aloha. There have been more than 60 calls for service at that address this year.
During the mission, deputies stopped multiple vehicles, bikes and people after observing criminal behavior or violations. The following people were arrested:
Genesis Rachel Silvestre, 38, of Aloha
- Felony warrant for a probation violation
John Kenneth Tapp Jr., 30, of Beaverton
- Probation violation
Adrian Lopez Garcia, 28, of Forest Grove:
- 2 felony warrants for prior charges
- Lopez Garcia fled when police stopped him and was found after a K9 track
Brian James Coppinger, 34, of Aloha
- Felony warrant after failing to appear on prior charges
Kenneth Eric Steele, 61, transient
- False information to a police officer
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Felony parole violation warrant
Kylan Scott Simkins, 54, of Beaverton
- Misdemeanor driving on a suspended license
Robert Franklin, 39, of Beaverton
- Felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges
- Parole violation warrant
Francis Lamont Jones, 57, transient
- felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges
The sheriff’s office said if you concerned about a property for suspected drug activity, you can submit an anonymous tip.
