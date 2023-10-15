Sheriff: 8 arrested in mission at suspected drug house in Aloha

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - Eight people were arrested in a mission targeting a suspected drug house in Aloha, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

WCSO said on Friday and Saturday, law enforcement focused patrols on a house on Southwest Thiessen Place in Aloha. There have been more than 60 calls for service at that address this year.

During the mission, deputies stopped multiple vehicles, bikes and people after observing criminal behavior or violations. The following people were arrested:

Genesis Rachel Silvestre, 38, of Aloha

Felony warrant for a probation violation

John Kenneth Tapp Jr., 30, of Beaverton

Probation violation

Adrian Lopez Garcia, 28, of Forest Grove:

2 felony warrants for prior charges

Lopez Garcia fled when police stopped him and was found after a K9 track

Brian James Coppinger, 34, of Aloha

Felony warrant after failing to appear on prior charges

Kenneth Eric Steele, 61, transient

False information to a police officer

Failure to register as a sex offender

Felony parole violation warrant

Kylan Scott Simkins, 54, of Beaverton

Misdemeanor driving on a suspended license

Robert Franklin, 39, of Beaverton

Felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges

Parole violation warrant

Francis Lamont Jones, 57, transient

felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges

The sheriff’s office said if you concerned about a property for suspected drug activity, you can submit an anonymous tip.

