Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Troutdale family of four died in a head-on crash in Deschutes County on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 118 in Deschutes County.

A preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck driven by a Montana man going northbound crossed the center line. The pickup sideswiped a southbound semi-truck and then hit the Troutdale family’s SUV head-on. The SUV became engulfed in flames and all four family members died at the scene.

The family was identified as 57-year-old Gary Rutledge, 53-year-old Michelle Jean Windsor Rutledge, 17-year-old Ryan Rutledge and 15-year-old Kate Rutledge.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Mark and Cynthia Jacobsen have lived two doors down from Rutledges for a decade.

”Our kids grew up together. They’d wait at the bus stop together. We took care of their cats and they’re great neighbors,“ Cynthia Jacobsen said. “They’ve been amazing neighbors and will be so missed.”

She described 17-year-old Ryan as a book worm and 15-year-old Kate as a social butterfly with a knack for theater.

”Katie was really social,” Jacobsen said. “Had so many friends. And Ryan was an honor student. I mean, he was like a genius.”

The Jacobsens say Gary and Michelle were great parents to their two teens, and when the Jacobsens heard about the crash, they say it was shocking and left them in disbelief.

“They were central to our community and it’s just a great loss and it’s devastating.”

Mark Jacobsen said he often called Gary ‘The Mayor,’ because every now and again he’d bring a lawn chair out in front of his home where he would plop down and say ‘Hi’ to anyone who came by.

“It’s a loss,” Mark Jacobsen said. “It’s a loss for us, and it’s a loss for a lot of the neighbors. This neighborhood is pretty devastated. It just shows you how precious life is. One second everything is great and the next everything is done. You’ve got to live for the moment. You’ve got to appreciate the people that are important to you because you might not get a second chance.”

The two teens were students at Reynolds High School, and the district said they’ll be providing support for staff and students, including therapists, counsellors and social workers at the school. They will also offer “safe rooms” for anyone feeling overwhelmed.

Resources will also be available to faculty at the elementary and middle schools the two teens previously attended.

According to OSP, the district attorney is actively investigating the crash, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact OSP at *OSP and reference case SP23326671.

