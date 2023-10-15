US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket fire in Tel Aviv.(twitter/X / @SenSchumer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bipartisan United States Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed the information on social media.

He wrote, “While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas.”

Schumer went on to say, “It shows you what Israelis have to go through.”

There is no word on any injuries for members of the delegation, which is being led by Schumer.

His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Deputies investigated a deadly crash with reports of multiple injuries in Aloha on Friday night.
Hillsboro woman dies in head-on crash in Aloha
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
File.
80,000 fentanyl pills, 92 lbs. of cocaine seized during Oregon I-5 traffic stops

Latest News

Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Major crash team investigates person hit on NE Portland street
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in northeast Portland on Saturday evening.
Major crash team investigates person hit on NE Portland street
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record