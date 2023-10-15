Wrong way crash kills 2 on I-5 near Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two drivers died in a wrong way crash on I-5 in Clark County early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 at milepost 8 just north of the I-5 and I-205 interchange. They learned a car going south in the northbound lanes hit a car going north head-on. Both drivers, who haven’t been identified, died at the scene.

No further information was available. The crash is under investigation.

