Wrong way crash kills 2 on I-5 near Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two drivers died in a wrong way crash on I-5 in Clark County early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 at milepost 8 just north of the I-5 and I-205 interchange. They learned a car going south in the northbound lanes hit a car going north head-on. Both drivers, who haven’t been identified, died at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’

No further information was available. The crash is under investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

