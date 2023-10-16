1-year-old among 3 killed in explosion at building being remodeled

The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an...
The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an explosion at a building that was being remodeled.(Ford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hailey Tucker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:13 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas say a 1-year-old child and two adults were killed after an explosion at a commercial building in the city of Bucklin.

The explosion took place just before 5:30 Saturday. Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr identified the family killed as 29-year-old Jerry Isakson, 28-year-old Robin Hamilton and 1-year-old Stormy Isakson.

The victims were all in the building, which was being remodeled, at the time of the incident, KWCH reports.

A fourth person, identified as 26-year-old Christian Stimpert, was taken to the hospital and later flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office are investigating the cause of the explosion as an accident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Wrong way crash kills 2 on I-5 near Vancouver
1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting, neighbors wake to ‘unnerving’ gunshots
1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting, neighbors wake to ‘unnerving’ gunshots
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
File.
80,000 fentanyl pills, 92 lbs. of cocaine seized during Oregon I-5 traffic stops

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan to hear arguments over proposed gag order in Trump’s election interference case
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden picks Boebert as his foil for economic message in Colorado
Ahmed Rehab, left, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic...
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say