8 arrested in suspected Washington County drug house sting
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) – Eight people have been arrested following an investigation into a suspected drug house in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The focused sting occurred at a home on SW Thiessen Place on Oct. 13 and 14. Deputies, detectives and investigators conducted multiple stops during the sting, taking people into custody in cars and on bikes.
The following eight were arrested:
- Genesis Rachel Silvestre, age 38, of Aloha: felony warrant for a probation violation
- John Kenneth Tapp Jr., age 30, of Beaverton: probation violation
- Adrian Lopez Garcia, age 28, of Forest Grove: two felony warrants for prior charges. Lopez Garcia fled when police stopped him and was found after a K9 track.
- Brian James Coppinger, age 34, of Aloha: felony warrant after failing to appear on prior charges
- Kenneth Eric Steele, age 61, transient: false information to a police officer, failure to register as a sex offender, and a felony parole violation warrant
- Kylan Scott Simkins, age 54, of Beaverton: misdemeanor driving on a suspended license
- Robert Franklin, age 39, of Beaverton: felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges, parole violation warrant
- Francis Lamont Jones, age 57, transient: felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges
Deputies ask anyone with additional information to contact the non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
