Driver hits horse and rider in Hillsboro: Deputies

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A car hit a horse and rider Sunday evening in Hillsboro according to local authorities.

At about 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded the report of a crash at 5585 Southwest River Road.

A spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said both the rider and horse did not seem seriously injured. The person was walking and talking after the crash, and people in the area helped catch the frightened horse and return it to the owner.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said they did not know who was at fault, and no further information was available at this time.

This story will be updated with more details when available.

