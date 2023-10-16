FOX 12’s Magic of Lights® illuminates Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center this Holiday Season

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - This holiday season will be even brighter, merrier and more colorful as Fox 12′s Magic of Lights transforms Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center into a vibrant drive-through holiday-themed light display. The festive event kicks off Friday, November 17th and runs through December 31st.

Produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, “Fox 12′s Magic of Lights” will make its Salem debut at Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center, featuring dozens of displays, festive favorites, and digital animation, all constructed with millions of individual LED lights to create a memorable holiday experience for the whole family.

“We are excited to bring Fox 12′s Magic of Lights to the Salem community for the first time ever and believe it will become an annual holiday tradition,” says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. “Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages.”

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy Magic of Lights’ classic holiday favorites including Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, festive Elves and Reindeer Road. In addition to the 200 foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, there will also be other new light tunnels to delight and amaze.

Other illuminated displays include the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, and the legendary BIGFOOT® Monster Truck. Created with over two million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive event everyone will enjoy.

A new augmented reality feature will be introduced this year as well to make the magical experience even more interactive, with details set to be released in November.

QUICK FACTS - MAGIC OF LIGHTS

2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event

12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event

3,750 staff hours to set up each Magic of Lights event

The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show’s giant winter holiday scenes. Each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.

Each Magic of Lights show uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.

Scenes, such as the animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie, are as high as 32 ft. tall and as long as several hundred feet.

Fox 12′s Magic of Lights shines daily from 5:30pm to 9:00pm weekdays and 10:00pm weekends. Tickets for this colorful seasonal event go on sale Tuesday, October 17th at 7:00am and tickets are priced per vehicle. For a limited time, Santa Saver tickets are just $17.00, get your tickets early! One price for the entire vehicle.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit http://tickets.magicoflights.com/salem.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.