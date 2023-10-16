Mainly dry Tuesday with much warmer highs through midweek.

It has been a cooler, wet day for the region. As of 3 pm totals range from a quarter of an inch at PDX to nearly an inch in Astoria. There was a Tornado warning for about 15 minutes in central eastern Clark County followed by a flood advisory in the metro area. All has cleared up now and we are expecting the storm to continue to ease up.

Tuesday will likely be dry followed by three dry days. Showers will kick back in on Saturday night and continue through Monday. Right now, Sunday is set to be the wettest of the days with this next system.

Highs tomorrow will be very similar to today in the mid-60s. This will be followed by three very warm days in the mid-70s. Record highs during these three days are in the upper 70s. This gives us the closest chance to meet or break the record on Thursday, but it would have to make it to 79 and right now we are expecting it to be around 76. So, there is a chance. After these three warm days we start a cooling trend that will have us in the mid-50s early next week.

Overnight our temperatures will be at or above average all week in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

