Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash in Clark County

Deputies on scene of deadly motorcycle crash
Deputies on scene of deadly motorcycle crash(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast 159th Street and Northeast 92nd Avenue after a witness called 911 to report a motorcycle crash. It was reported that a motorcycle left the roadway, injuring the rider.

The sheriff’s office says first responders arrived to the scene and pronounced the motorcycle rider dead. The rider has not yet been identified.

Detectives with the Traffic Unit are investigating the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

