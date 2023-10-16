Multiple-car crash partially closes Hwy 26 in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed “several” lanes of Highway 26 on Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Gresham Fire Department.

Just before 7 p.m., firefighters responded to Southeast Highway 26 and Southeast Hillyard Road after reports of an injury crash.

While emergency responders deal with and investigate the crash, “several” Highway 26 lanes will be closed between Southeast Palmquist and Southeast Hillyard.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as available.

