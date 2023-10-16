Multiple-car crash partially closes Hwy 26 in Gresham

FILE
FILE(HNN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed “several” lanes of Highway 26 on Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Gresham Fire Department.

Just before 7 p.m., firefighters responded to Southeast Highway 26 and Southeast Hillyard Road after reports of an injury crash.

While emergency responders deal with and investigate the crash, “several” Highway 26 lanes will be closed between Southeast Palmquist and Southeast Hillyard.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Deputies investigated a deadly crash with reports of multiple injuries in Aloha on Friday night.
Hillsboro woman dies in head-on crash in Aloha
File.
80,000 fentanyl pills, 92 lbs. of cocaine seized during Oregon I-5 traffic stops
KPTV file image
Wrong way crash kills 2 on I-5 near Vancouver

Latest News

KPTV file image
Sheriff: 8 arrested in mission at suspected drug house in Aloha
Major crash team investigates person hit on NE Portland street
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in northeast Portland on Saturday evening.
Major crash team investigates person hit on NE Portland street
KPTV file image
Wrong way crash kills 2 on I-5 near Vancouver