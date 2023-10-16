Portland Open Studios celebrates the artistic process for the 25th year

Portland Open Studios gives the public a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of local artists.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Open Studios gives the public a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of local artists. Using an interactive map, guests can find studios across the Portland area to drop in to talk with the artist and see what it takes to create their work. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with a few artists participating in this year’s event.

For studio map and more information visit their website here.

