Rainy Monday, then warmer weather later this week

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, October 16, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Monday everyone! Rain is quickly approaching the coast early this morning and will move to the valley by around 8 a.m. or a little earlier. Rain will start out pretty steady, then switch to scattered showers with sunbreaks this afternoon. Today’s high will warm to 67 degrees. Tuesday, we will likely stay rain free with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday through Friday brings abundant sunshine and pretty warm temperatures for middle October, we are talking mid 70s for highs. With clear skies overnight we will drop to around 50 with some areas cooling to the 40s. Saturday clouds will return with the chance of showers by the evening, high 68. Sunday, plan on several showers and much cooler, afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50s.

