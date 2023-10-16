A soaker Monday morning, then lots of dry and warm weather by midweek

A mix of clouds and even a few sprinkles this morning turned dry and warm this afternoon. Most of the metro area made it up to around 70 degrees which is well above normal for mid-October. The mild weather continues for at least another 5-6 days, but we’ve got one soaker on the way…that will be Monday morning.

A cold front moves inland Monday with steady rain for a few hours arriving during the morning commute. Then behind the front we’ll see plenty of sunbreaks, but scattered showers too. A few of these could be briefly heavy and there’s even a slight chance of thunder. That said, most of us will not see a thunderstorm tomorrow.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

High pressure and its sinking air take over Tuesday through at least Friday. When that happens, we usually turn much sunnier, and temperatures rise and that’ll be the case Wednesday through Friday. Record highs are in the 70s during this time of year so we could be close at times. This also happens to line up with our peak fall colors too.

Next weekend a cooler system drops into the region bringing at least some light rain, but more noticeable will be the temperature drop. There are strong hints that we’ll go BELOW normal Sunday and beyond for at least a few days. High temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s/40s will be quite a change!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.