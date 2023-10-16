Suspects in Gaston shelter in place car chase, shooting identified

GASTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two suspects were identified following the shelter in place event on Tuesday.

Around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a 2016 Kia Sorento that sped up and drove away. One of the people in the car shot at one of the deputies during the car chase.

The gun used to shoot at the deputy was found the next day during the investigation.

The driver of the car was identified as 27-year-old Zachary Phillips. A passenger of the car, 30-year-old James Tijerina, was also arrested and identified, Tijerina was determined to have been the one who shot at the deputy, and is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on several charges, including:

attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm

unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm

felon in possession of a firearm

false information to a police officer

multiple oustanding warrants for failing to appear in the 1st degree

supplying contraband – into a correctional facility

possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) – substantial quantity

When Tijerina was being booked into the jail deputies discovered he had two bags of Fentanyl pills on him. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and supplying contraband into a correctional facility were added to his original charges.

