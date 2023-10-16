Tornado warning issued in Washington

Tornado warning by NWS
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - A tornado warning was issued for Battle Ground, Barberton and Hockinson on Monday afternoon.

The warning was in effect until around 3:20 p.m. and moved rapidly. Potential exposure to the danger included 20 schools and around 71,000 people.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

For a map of the predicted trajectory visit the National Weather Service page.

