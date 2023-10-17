2 Calif. women rescued on Mt. Hood with limited survival ‘essentials’

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some scary moments for two women who became lost when hiking on Mount Hood on Oct. 2.

Clackamas County Search and Rescue trail runner Stephen Schieberl was one of the first to reach them after getting a call for help.

“We did a quick check on them,” Schieberl said. “We gave them the (dry clothes) kits, let them get warm (and) let them put on some layers of clothes.”

The two women from Northern California, ages 28 and 29, got lost when trying to reach Ramona Falls with no compass or map. Rescuers say they were fortunate to reach an area to call for help amidst the dangerous cold and wet conditions outside.

“You can become hypothermic really quickly,” Schieberl said. “You can actually enter into a life-threatening situation if you get lost overnight and don’t know your way out or you can’t see your way out.”

Ryan Howey and his wife are visiting from Chicago to hike around Mount Hood. He said they made sure to learn more about where they’re headed.

“I think it’s especially important if you’re in an area you’re unfamiliar with,” Howey said. “Like we’re from out of town. Make sure you look at the maps ahead of time. You make a plan.”

He said they brought plenty of extra supplies and made sure to communicate with others about where they were going.

“Make sure you have a flashlight,” Howey said. “Make sure you have water. That’s the most important thing I think.”

Schieberl also stresses bringing all of your supplies on any hike. He said just a few could have kept the two women he rescued safe.

“If they had a way to see at night then they would have had a way to get themselves out after dark,” he said.

