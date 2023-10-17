Cloudy morning, then sunbreaks in the afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:02 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of us in the metro are waking up on this Tuesday morning with areas of fog. We will see clouds and fog slowly leave through the later morning and afternoon while we warm to 65 degrees. Tomorrow through Friday enjoy mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures, all the way into the mid 70s! This will likely be the last stretch of warm weather for 2023. Saturday starts off with some sun, clouds will be on the increase through the day, then shower chances start by the evening. It will be cooler on Saturday with a high of 67. Much cooler with several showers Sunday and Monday, highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Lows for the next 7 days will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado warning by NWS
Tornado warning issued in Washington
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco identified as missing man
1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting, neighbors wake to ‘unnerving’ gunshots
1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting, neighbors wake to ‘unnerving’ gunshots
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
KPTV File Image
Driver hits horse and rider in Hillsboro: Deputies

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/17)
Here's your Monday evening forecast for Oct. 16, 2023.
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/16)
Mainly dry Tuesday
Mainly dry Tuesday with much warmer highs through midweek.
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, October 16, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/16)