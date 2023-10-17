Cloudy morning, then sunbreaks in the afternoon

Lots of us in the metro are waking up on this Tuesday morning with areas of fog. We will see clouds and fog slowly leave through the later morning and afternoon while we warm to 65 degrees. Tomorrow through Friday enjoy mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures, all the way into the mid 70s! This will likely be the last stretch of warm weather for 2023. Saturday starts off with some sun, clouds will be on the increase through the day, then shower chances start by the evening. It will be cooler on Saturday with a high of 67. Much cooler with several showers Sunday and Monday, highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Lows for the next 7 days will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.