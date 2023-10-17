Kaiser Permanente pharmacy techs return to bargaining table after 16 days of striking

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Pharmacy techs returned to the bargaining table with Kaiser Permanente on Monday after 16 days on the picket line.

380 Kaiser Permanente pharmacy techs are striking over unfair labor practices, saying the health provider is withholding crucial information they need to reach a fair contract.

“We are here because the company continues to violate the law and not provide us information we need for bargaining, for grievances, things like that,” said Miles Eshaia, the Communications Director for UFCW Local 555. “They tried to dictate who serves the union as its representative.”

Strikers have been on the picket line since October 1, many of whom are working to negotiate wages and other terms in a four-year contract.

“At the bargaining table, the employer continues to not take this seriously,” Eshaia said. “They’re continuing to disrespect and disregard out member’s needs, they’re at 20% increase over the life of the contract and we’re at 43.”

It’s a stark difference, one that’s keeping pharmacy techs out of the workplace and impacting customers.

Some customers told Fox 12 that wait times have been up to 2 hours long at some pharmacy locations.

“The reality is we know that they’re far behind, because they can’t keep up,” Eshaia said. “These are the people who fill prescriptions, these are the people who fill cancer drugs and get medications to NICU’s.”

On Monday we asked Kaiser Permanente about those impacts, and they shared the following statement:

“During the strike, members may experience longer than usual wait times at some of our outpatient pharmacies. We want to thank them for their patience.

Caring for our members is our top priority, and we are keeping KP.org updated with information on changes to our pharmacy schedules. We also encourage members to use our free mail-order service for new and refill prescriptions.”

Despite the vastly different approaches to bargaining, Eshaia said he believes a positive outcome isn’t far off.

“I’m pretty confident. Members are out here, they’re striking, they’re doing the right thing,” he said. “There’s one guy who’s crossed the line, but the entire unit’s out. It’s a pretty big deal.”

