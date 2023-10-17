Lincoln City woman moved to Hawaii days after faking robbery

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A woman who moved to Hawaii two days after faking a robbery in Lincoln City has been arrested, according to police.

According to the Lincoln City Police Department, on July 31 around 9 a.m., officers responded to Pelican Brewing after 34-year-old employee Denali Cox claimed she was robbed outside the restaurant.

Cox told police she was taking a deposit from the restaurant to the bank when a suspect accosted her and took the deposit with an undisclosed amount of cash, before fleeing on foot.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting, neighbors wake to ‘unnerving’ gunshots

Despite a search, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

After months of investigating, Lincoln City Police Department announced Cox had been arrested, having moved to Maui two days after the reported robbery. Cox was taken into custody by local authorities who will extradite her back to Oregon.

Cox has been indicted on Aggravated Theft 1, a class B Felony and Filing a False Police Report, a class A Misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.