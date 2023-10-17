Local group receives $4.2M to help low-income Oregonians access fresh produce

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A unique program is helping low-income Oregonians eat a healthier diet with local grown fruits and veggies.

A local coalition recently received more than four million dollars to make locally grown fruits and vegetables more accessible through the Double Up Food Bucks program.

See Also: Portland non-profits struggling to keep up with demand for diapers

“It can be really expensive to try to eat the way that you want to and your body needs,” Rachael Ward, Executive Director of Farmers Market Fund, said.

Ward said she knows first-hand the obstacles SNAP shoppers face.

“I’ve been a shopper using SNAP at the market, I’ve ran a farmers market. I was a vendor at a farmers market,” Ward said. “There’s so much stigma wrapped up with using SNAP benefits that sometimes it can make you feel really out of place.”

That’s why Ward is even more encouraged by the success of the organization’s Double Up Food Bucks program in Oregon.

“That’s a program that matches the value of SNAP benefits, which is formally food stamps, dollar for dollar up to $20, to purchase fresh fruits and veggies,” Ward said.

The coalition recently received $4.2 million from the state. A big part of the program is also helping snap shoppers shop local. Currently, the Double Up program is offered at more than 80 farmers markets, 60 community supported agriculture farms, and 30 small grocery stores.

Letty DogHeart, owner of Flying DogHeart farm, is a vendor at a farmers market in southeast Portland and said connecting with the community – through food -- is what it’s all about.

See Also: TriMet to retire 40-year-old MAX trains, replace with 30 upgraded trains by 2024

“We’re a Mexican Indigenous-owned farm and I’m also a veteran of the U.S. Navy,” DogHeart said. “It’s really important that we also make sure that folks are getting culturally-specific veggies. As a farmer, it’s actually really wonderful that I can provide vegetables that are not only affordable, but also accessible to people in my community.”

If you’d like to learn more or get involved, learn more about Double Up Food Bucks.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.