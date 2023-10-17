Man accused of racially motivated attack after Salem car crash sentenced to prison

A man accused of a racially motivated attack after a car crash in Salem was sentenced to one year in Prison on Monday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In January, police said Samuel Caster-Winegeart, who was 25 at the time, and another driver got into a minor car crash. According to police, Caster-Winegeart, who is white, hit the driver, who was black, in the face and yelled racial slurs before taking a shot at him.

The 55-year-old driver was not hit by the gunfire but was hurt from the assault.

Caster-Winegeart was also sentenced to four years post-prison supervision.

