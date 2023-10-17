Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

A Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Little League umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado warning by NWS
Tornado warning issued in Washington
Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco identified as missing man
1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting, neighbors wake to ‘unnerving’ gunshots
1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital in SE Portland shooting, neighbors wake to ‘unnerving’ gunshots
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes Co.: ‘It’s devastating’

Latest News

A shocking interruption took place at a recent Beaverton City Council meeting.
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs
Police request help solving unsolved 2015 homicide
Police request help solving unsolved 2015 homicide
Portland Police are asking for your help in solving the murder of 23-year-old Dion Matthews...
Police request help solving unsolved 2015 homicide
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat