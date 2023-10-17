1 injured in NE Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:03 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood of Northeast Portland.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at the 4800 block of Northeast 111th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a person who had been assaulted with injuries but is expected to live.

Police received information that a person of interest could be in a nearby home and called the Special Emergency Reaction Team and tactical team to assist patrol officers.

Northeast 111th Avenue is currently closed between Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard while officers are investigating in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

