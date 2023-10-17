Portland non-profits struggling to keep up with demand for diapers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s a shortage that’s impacting low-income families in the Portland area.

Some local non-profits are running out of diapers to give to families for their babies. Maura White is the Executive Director for Mother + Child Education Center in Northeast Portland. Her non-profit is struggling to keep up with the demand for diapers. She said more donations are needed because she is seeing more families looking for help. She estimates Mother + Child Education Center gave out 30,000 diapers this summer alone.

“We’re just seeing a huge increase in the need for diapers,” White said. “It probably went up 21 to 25 percent from last summer to this summer

She said the economy is the driving factor or the rise in demand. Families she works with tell her that everyday items, including diapers, continue getting more expensive. According to NielsenIQ (NIQ), the average price for a package of diapers was $16.54 in 2019. In 2023, that price jumped to nearly $22. White said that money starts to add up.

“If your baby is little, you could use 12 to 15 diapers in a day,” White said.

White is encouraging families she helps to use cloth diapers to conserve disposable ones. But that can be a challenge for some families who do not have easy access to washing machines. She also said she’s seeing more immigrant and refugee families walk through the door.

“We have a couple of families from Ukraine, they’re just wonderful parents,” White said. “The smile they give us after we give them diapers is priceless.”

White said being able to provide the basics for your baby is not only good for the child, but also for the parents.

“You want to feel confident as a parent,” White said. “If you can’t put diapers on your child, it doesn’t give you a lot of self-confidence that you’re doing the best you can do. It’s really hard. Also, it’s really hard to ask for help. Parents don’t want to be in a situation where they ask for help. If it’s at that point where they got to ask for help, there’s a real need.”

If you’d like to help, White said they accept donations at her non-profit’s location in Northeast Portland. You can also donate at the PDX Diaper Bank.

