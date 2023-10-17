REI planning job cuts in Oregon and Washington

REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI in the Pearl District, Portland(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Outdoor retailer REI is cutting 275 jobs, with 13 positions in Oregon and 19 in Washington affected, as part of its efforts to restructure its brick-and-mortar store model. The company conveyed this information via an email to its employees. The job cuts will specifically target workers in ‘lead’ roles, and a revised staffing model will be introduced.

In response to the lost positions, REI plans to reinvest in the store by hiring for different roles and seasonal positions. Their objective is to generate approximately 1,300 new jobs nationwide by the end of the year.

The company asserts that these changes aim to facilitate flexibility for employees and adapt to evolving business demands.

SEE ALSO: Portland non-profits struggling to keep up with demand for diapers

However, the REI Union has expressed its intention to take legal action in the coming days, contending that the company is obligated by law to negotiate with the union before implementing significant layoffs.

These workforce changes follow the earlier announcement that the REI store in Portland’s Pearl District is slated for closure early next year. Simultaneously, a new store in Beaverton is scheduled to open sometime in 2024.

