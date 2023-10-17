TriMet adds second Multnomah Co. deputy district attorney to help tackle safety issues

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced a deputy district attorney will be working hand-in-hand with TriMet to tackle safety issues.

Both TriMet and law enforcement say that Tuesday’s announcement was an enhancement of their relationship to address crime on the TriMet system.

Since 1998, there’s been a dedicated prosecutor for TriMet. Starting Tuesday, Julian Samuels will be getting some help with the second deputy district attorney joining the team.

The current deputy district attorney dedicated to TriMet says he sees a wide range of cases. This includes assaults, vandalism, and drug possession.

He says there are about 100 to 130 felony cases on his desk that go back to 2019, so having an extra person to work on this caseload will help get offenders in front of a judge.

Megan Irinaga is the new prosecutor on the team, and she says she’s ready to get to work.

“Community safety is very important to me as a prosecutor and TriMet has unique legal needs and I’m excited to be part of the team to help improve community safety through holding people accountable for their actions,” Irinaga said.

FOX 12 ask TriMet to see if there are similar partnerships with the Washington County and Clackamas County District Attorney’s Offices. A spokesperson says they do not because most of the need is in Multnomah County.

The Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell says she will be adding a supervisor and two sheriff deputies to TriMet’s Transit Police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.