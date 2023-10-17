Vancouver couple pleads not guilty to adopted son’s death

The jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Vancouver couple accused of abusing their adopted teenage son, including starving him to death.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clark County medical examiner said 15-year-old Karreon Franks died in November of 2020 from starvation and neglect. His adoptive parents, Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks were charged with murder and homicide by abuse.

The Clark County medical examiner said 15-year-old Karreon Franks died in November of 2020 from starvation and neglect. His adoptive parents, Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks were charged with murder and homicide by abuse.

They both pleaded not guilty. The jury selection is expected to continue into Tuesday.

