Vancouver couple pleads not guilty to adopted son’s death
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Vancouver couple accused of abusing their adopted teenage son, including starving him to death.
The Clark County medical examiner said 15-year-old Karreon Franks died in November of 2020 from starvation and neglect. His adoptive parents, Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks were charged with murder and homicide by abuse.
They both pleaded not guilty. The jury selection is expected to continue into Tuesday.
