Vancouver couple pleads not guilty to adopted son’s death

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Vancouver couple accused of abusing their adopted teenage son, including starving him to death.

The Clark County medical examiner said 15-year-old Karreon Franks died in November of 2020 from starvation and neglect. His adoptive parents, Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks were charged with murder and homicide by abuse.

They both pleaded not guilty. The jury selection is expected to continue into Tuesday.

