Warm & sunny days ahead, with some patchy morning fog and clouds

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It’s turning into a warm day with plenty of sunbreaks and temperatures topping out around 70 degrees.  Anything above mid 60s is now “warm” in late October as the average high temperature falls off quickly.

We’ve got 3 mainly sunny days ahead (after spots of morning fog/clouds) with temperatures warming into the 70s each day. Record highs are in the upper 70s, so we’ll be close.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

Temperatures return to normal this weekend with more cloud cover, in fact a slight chance for a shower shows up Saturday.  Sunday WILL be a showery day as a weak weather system moves through the region.  We also expect cool and occasionally showery weather early next week, but right now we don’t see any stormy weather.

