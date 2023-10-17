Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?

It’s time to take a look at this upcoming winter. Of course we can’t forecast with any sort of detail more than 7-10 days ahead of time. but we can glean a few general ideas each year. Buckle up, let’s call this “my thoughts” for the upcoming winter since I’ve got a few tidbits for you. This is NOT a forecast or even an outlook. First, a quick recap of the past two winters...

Winter 2022-2023 Last winter was a 3rd consecutive “La Niña” winter, which means for the 3rd consecutive year the tropical Pacific Ocean was cooler than average. We ended up a little cooler than normal and slightly dry. Here in the metro area of course me mainly remember two things: the very cold air leading into Christmas with mainly freezing rain, then the snowstorm 2nd half of February

Winter 2021-2022 Two winters back was a 2nd consecutive “La Niña” winter; things got a little crazy with lots of foothill/mountain snow the 2nd half of December, but then real quiet midwinter. Most of Portland’s snowfall was in late December.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s hard to believe, but this will be my 32nd winter forecasting here in NW Oregon; I started forecasting professionally in October 1991 straight out of the University of Washington. Many things have changed since then, but there is still a LOT we don’t know about our climate and seasonal shifts in weather. Typically we focus on the La Niña/El Niño (ENSO) oscillation across the tropical Pacific and what that means for northern hemisphere winters. That is still the case, but other factors play into our winters such as the “Pacific Decadal Oscillation” warming oceans. So each winter is different and lots more research is needed. Disclaimer: I’m dropping the “ñ” from this point forward in this post because I get tired of typing ALT-0241 over and over. Just know the proper spelling in Spanish is with the ñ.

We are already in an El Nino episode and that continues through the winter. Right now it’s a “moderate” El Nino based on the “Oceanic Nino Index”. That index may make it into the “strong” category. Anything above +0.5 on this chart is considered El Nino, above +1.5 is STRONG. Notice all model forecasts peak and then weaken the event by next spring

We tend to see a changed north Pacific jet stream during El Nino cool seasons, due to the mass of warm water to the south positioned a bit farther east than normal, plus some other changes. Typically the Pacific jet stream flows generally west to east and runs into the northern half of the USA West Coast, especially during La Nina winters. Thus the heaviest winter rains tend to fall in the Pacific Northwest, as opposed to California. There are exceptions, like this past winter when California got hammered with rain/snow during a La Nina winter; unusual.

La Nina Jet Stream

But during most (not all!) El Nino winters we see the normally strong jet stream in the western/central Pacific push farther east towards North America. It’s barely noticeable on these graphics because it’s a 3-month average.

When that happens, we see more wet systems into California AND more areas of upper-level high pressure pop up over western Canada. This causes a bit of a “split flow” in the Eastern Pacific, shunting arctic air farther east than normal, giving the Northern Plains a warmer than normal winter. Meanwhile that wet (and warm) westerly jet running into California gives them a wetter than normal winter. Remember this is all what is “typical”.

Notice the Pacific Northwest sees a mix of weather. The northern part is strongly influenced by the upper-level high in Canada, the southern part (southern Oregon) often gets in on the edge of the California moisture action. As a result, southern Oregon ski areas and basins receive normal or even above normal precipitation in many El Nino years.

It’s important to point out that though many El Nino winters follow this pattern, but sometimes they don’t . No guarantees! It has also been noted that in the very strong El Ninos, the heavier precipitation appears to make it farther north (Winter 2015-16). Both 1982-83 and 1997-98 (strongest since 1950) both featured near or above normal rainfall even up here in Portland.

Of course what everyone really wants to know is…will it snow at MY house this winter???

A misconception to get rid of is that a warmer and possibly drier than normal winter means no snow in the lowlands; not true at all. Check out the last 10 El Nino winters:

We saw snow storms in January 2007, January 1998, & February 1995. And who can forget the fiasco in late December 2009…the surprise (terrible forecast) snow event that gave us the worst evening commute in many years! But there is one common theme in each of these snow events; they all lasted just a short time, then the mild winter resumed. I distinctly remember shoveling feet of drifted snow in eastern Multnomah county in January 1998 under a “hot” 50 degree sun once the east wind stopped and the mild winter resumed.

To summarize, It’s unlikely we have a snowy/cold winter ahead (Winter 2016-17), but it’s quite possible we get some sort of freezing rain or snow event at least once during the upcoming winter.

One more point…one of the most hated parts of winter for part of the metro area is the cold east wind. The Columbia River Gorge produces what we call a “gap wind” when high pressure east of the Cascades sends air rushing through the sea-level gap through the mountains. The east side metro area near and south of the Columbia River is fully exposed to the wrath of this wind. It begins to appear in late October and reaches a peak from November through February. Then the wind disappears in early March as the seasonal westerlies begin. The last 17 winters at Troutdale airport below. Any day with an easterly gust over 25 mph counts

Does El Nino mean more or less east wind? Based on my experience, it’s generally a case of MORE east wind. That’s because during El Nino years, we have a split or blocked jet stream more often, leading to more time under surface high pressure. And much of the time that is centered east of the Cascades. Notice the most easterly wind the past few years was during the El Nino events in 2009-10, 2014-15, and 2015-16.

SUMMARY

Most likely we have a generally milder and drier winter than average on the way. Or at least milder temps with normal rainfall if we get lucky

Long periods of cold/snow are unlikely this year

We could easily see a snow or ice storm at some point, you should have a plan for that

Widespread regional flooding is unlikely this winter, more action heads south into California

Expect a bit more east wind than normal this year in usual spots east metro and Gorge

THE WILDCARDS THIS YEAR

Warmer than average ocean water across much of Pacific (and globe!) The “MEI” index is significantly weaker for now, indicating this El Nino may not be as strong as it appears

One item that’s different than previous El Ninos is the widespread warmth across most of the global oceans. Of course I mean warmth compared to normal. There is some speculation that this El Nino could be different because that large area of very warm water in the equatorial Pacific is surround by lots of warm water elsewhere. Could that prompt a different atmospheric response this year? Maybe upper level ridging in a different place instead of western Canada? Look at almost the entire northern Pacific with well above normal sea surface temps! In a most El Nino events, the warmth in the equatorial Pacific really sticks out. This year that warmth is surrounded by many areas of warmer than normal ocean waters (most of Atlantic and almost all of north Pacific).

The Oceanic Nino Index chart I referenced above has a related cousin. The “Multivariate Index” takes both oceanic AND atmospheric variables into account; it’s considered a more “thorough” view of this phenomenon. Notice how much weaker the event is (so far) using this index. More like 1986-87, and 1991-92. Significantly weaker than the strong event in 2015-16.

The weak/moderate MEI El Nino events since 2000 look like this for cold season precipitation; very dry in the Pacific Northwest. So could we have a drought winter on the way? Hmmm...

That’s a much different look than the 3 strong El Nino wet seasons...wetter than normal.

In a future post (Tuesday), I’ll take a look at what we might see in the Cascades and how this all might affect the ski season.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.