21-year-old Garibaldi man missing, he left home ‘distraught,’ family says

21-year-old Garibaldi man missing, he left home ‘distraught,’ family says
21-year-old Garibaldi man missing, he left home ‘distraught,’ family says(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old Garibaldi man has been missing since Saturday and failed to show up for work this week, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Tommy A. White left his family’s house Saturday night and was “distraught about personal matters.” He was last seen at the Garibaldi Chevron station at 10:15 pm.

SEE ALSO: Young Portland mother killed by gun violence, leaves 3 children behind

After White failed to show up for work, deputies have asked people to help them look for him.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact Deputy Chris Rondeau at 503-815-3379.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Tornado warning by NWS
Tornado warning issued in Washington
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Search and rescue members found two lost hikers on Mt. Hood on Oct. 2.
2 Calif. women rescued on Mt. Hood with limited survival ‘essentials’
Beaverton city council meeting
Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Keizer man killed in hydroplane crash with semi-truck on I-84
University of Portland's Chiles Center.
University of Portland’s Chiles Center getting $5 million in improvements
Powerball ticket scan
Mill City retiree claims his $1 million Powerball prize
File photo
DOC takes steps to reduce the use of solitary confinement in WA
Beaverton home brings zombie carnival to life.
Beaverton home brings zombie carnival to life