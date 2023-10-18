21-year-old Garibaldi man missing, he left home ‘distraught,’ family says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old Garibaldi man has been missing since Saturday and failed to show up for work this week, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Tommy A. White left his family’s house Saturday night and was “distraught about personal matters.” He was last seen at the Garibaldi Chevron station at 10:15 pm.

After White failed to show up for work, deputies have asked people to help them look for him.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact Deputy Chris Rondeau at 503-815-3379.

