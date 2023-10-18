Beaverton City Council meeting interrupted by racial, gender-related slurs

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A shocking interruption took place at a recent Beaverton City Council meeting, as more than a dozen participants in the public comment portion of the session interjected with racial and gender-related slurs.

Mayor Lacey Beaty shut down caller after caller at the Oct. 3 meeting before realizing that the callers were likely AI bots.

“We had probably closer to 11 to 15 callers calling in, and some of them were calling in a second time,” said Beaty on Tuesday.

The slurs against women and various ethnicities continued through the initial public comment period, and then during the discussion period for a land use hearing.

Mayor Beaty shut down the comments and dismissed staff members from the audience.

“We had young kids in the audience that were there to get a proclamation for Bike to School day, there were kids from my daughters’ elementary school,” Beaty said. “And I heard audible gasping from people in the audience that were really upset by the content. Sometimes as an elected official, we don’t know every situation that’s going to unroll in front of us, so I was acting as a mayor, I was acting as a mom, I was acting as the leader of our community, what would I want if I was sitting in the audience, and that’s how I tried to react.”

Beaty said it wasn’t long before she noticed something odd about the calls.

“Some of them were sped up two or three times a speed,” she said. “Some of it was definitely automated so you could hear that it was not a normal voice… they all started the same way, with ‘hello, can you hear me?’”

Beaty believes they might’ve been AI bots, set up to disrupt the meeting and cause an extreme reaction. It wasn’t the only time this has happened.

“I’ve talked to mayors across the country, there are other cities experiencing this,” she said. “I know that cities with Jewish mayors are being particularly targeted, I am not of the Jewish faith, but we know it’s a lot of cities where women are the mayors too.”

Beaty said based on conversations with other mayors, she doesn’t believe that the callers will strike again, but if it does happen at Tuesday night’s council meeting and others in the future, she plans to handle it in a similar way.

“Public participation in meetings is quintessential for the government to do its work. So I’m not going to allow a few bad actors to stop us from doing something that’s so fundamentally important to the work that we do,” she said. “Fortunately in America we prioritize free speech so there’s not a lot of my legal ability to cut people off when it is language that I find offensive. It has to be threatening, there is a very legal threshold it has to do.”

She said they will seek to keep their public comment periods at the 30 minute time limit and prioritize people who come in person.

FOX 12 reached out to Beaverton Police Department and the FBI to find out more about the legal ramifications of these calls. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.