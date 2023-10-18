Beaverton home brings zombie carnival to life

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton home is transforming its front yard into a captivating Zombie Carnival with an intricate Halloween display. Carnival de Zombies, as it’s known, offers more than just spookiness and scares.

This unique and hauntingly good exhibit can be found right in the front yard of Sabrina and Millie’s Beaverton home. The mother-daughter duo has been creating displays like this since 2016, and this year’s offering features a zombie carnival theme.

“We were kind of playing with the idea of a carnival, and I went to see what kind of outfits I could find,” Sabrina Cayne, one of the creators, explained. “We’re committed now - it couldn’t be more perfect.”

Their displays have evolved over the years, from a spider lair, a graveyard, and a pirate ship now transformed into a creepy carnival featuring circus acts. These include Myrtle the Four-Legged Girl, the Bearded Woman, a sword swallower, and a strong man who’s humorously named Nurk, after a former fan-favorite Trail Blazer.

Creating a Halloween display of this scale is no small feat, and Sabrina and Millie have been diligently working on the project since the summer. It’s a labor of love that brings the mother and daughter closer together.

“I wanted to make sure the community sees how much she works...well, I couldn’t do it without her,” Millie emphasized.

While life may have its scary moments, this Halloween display reminds the community celebrating is still essential, especially on Halloween. Sabrina and Millie’s house has already earned a reputation as the “Halloween House,” with visitors returning year after year.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

