City leaders focus effort into cleaning up Director Park in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland city leaders are taking steps to make the city and its parks a place for people to enjoy.

Recently, they’ve focused efforts on cleaning up Director Park in the heart of downtown.

“It has cleaned up,” Larry Cusack, who was out walking his dog Olive, said. “Yeah. I love this park and the places we get to go walk our dogs and hang out and see people. We love downtown Portland.”

During the last eight years he said he has been living downtown, he has seen things change. He went on to say when he moved into the downtown area in 2015, he felt safe.

“We don’t like some of the things we see sometimes,” Cusack said. “But it has really cleaned up in the past few weeks.”

Officials with the city of Portland said they’ve given Director Park some extra attention and increased security patrols.

Ben Furr, who was taking a break from a bike ride in the park, said he had noticed them.

“I’ve seen them manage some people in distress and it’s always been,” he explained, “I’d say thoughtful.”

City leaders said they’ve also been trying to keep the park free of tents and are hopeful to increase foot traffic. The city also said they’ve been looking at bringing new businesses to the glass kiosk in the park.

“There’s a lot to do,” Furr said. “It’s slowly becoming a destination again. I’m coming downtown more than I have in the past six months.”

He recalled the pandemic and what he said brough unpredictability to the bike paths.

“Old town kind of looked like,” he paused, “it was just bad. I think we all just need to come back downtown and get our city back. It sounds so cliché, but I think it’s true.”

“We haven’t lost faith,” Cusack asserted. “We know it’s coming back.”

