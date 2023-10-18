A couple of warm days before a cooling trend sets in

After the fog mixed out this morning our temperatures quickly climbed into the 60s. With a few hours left of warming, and crystal-clear skies, there is still a chance to hit the low to mid-70s. Tomorrow will be very similar as today with spots of morning fog and a warm afternoon. We do expect tomorrow to be the warmest day of the week with the best chance to get to the mid-70s before we start a cooling trend. Friday will also have some morning fog with few high thin clouds and highs in the low 70s. Saturday will have the most noticeable change with mostly cloudy skies and highs back into to the mid-upper 60s. This is the start of the cooling trend which gets us back into the mid-50s by early next week. This fun shift in temperatures is thanks to a low-pressure system moving over the PacNW over the weekend. Another low then quickly drops down behind it on Tuesday. This one will bring cooler air and a deeper low resulting in highs well below average on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-50s.

Showers are expected to come with this cooling trend. The first sight of showers is Saturday night, through Sunday with the first system. There could be a shower or two Monday with more on Tuesday and Wednesday. This second system that comes on Tuesday will be the wetter, colder of the two we have on our 7-day forecast.

