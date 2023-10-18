DOC takes steps to reduce the use of solitary confinement in WA

TUMWATER, WA. (KPTV) - Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange pledged earlier this year to reduce the use of solitary confinement in Washington state prisons by 90% over the next five years.

A comprehensive plan has been developed over the past six months by a team consisting of DOC subject matter experts, corrections industry experts Falcon, and consultants Integrated Solutions Group.

The plan would cost an estimated $228 million to implement over the next five years.

“This plan will serve as a roadmap as we develop a nation-leading standard for the use of solitary confinement,” said Strange. “We believe these reforms will create a safer environment for both staff and the incarcerated. It will also reduce recidivism by setting up individuals for a greater chance of success when they are released.”

The plan’s focus is to find ways to provide four hours a day of meaningful out-of-cell time for incarcerated individuals in restrictive housing, which is four times what they are currently given.

The Solitary Confinement Transformation Project team says this can be achieved by:

Improving staff training and staffing ratios with a focus on safety for everyone.

Expanding access to programming in the general population, especially for those at risk of placement in restrictive housing.

Enhancing the options and alternatives to solitary confinement.

Increasing the efficiency of movement within the restrictive housing system.

Providing more opportunities for out-of-cell time in restrictive housing areas.

“We have some extremely violent individuals in our care and custody, and in some cases, there is no safe alternative for housing them other than in conditions constituting solitary confinement,” said Strange. “In most cases though, we think we can avoid having to resort to using it. We are excited to delve into this plan and begin working on strategies to bring this plan to life.”

The team who compiled the report conducted workshops and visited prisons across the state to gather insight from staff and the incarcerated about what is working and what is not in regard to solitary confinement.

The project will proceed once funding is secured during the next legislative session.

The full Solitary Confinement Transformation Project can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.