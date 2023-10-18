‘Erica’s Soul Food’ in SE Portland serves up pumpkin spice chicken wings

A food cart in southeast Portland is serving up tasty pumpkin spice chicken wings.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Erica’s Soul Food, a food cart is southeast Portland, is known for serving up tasty soul food and Atlanta style wings. Now, those wings are getting a pumpkin spice makeover!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the food truck to get a taste of the wings and learns why the owner is serving them in the first place.

For hours and location for Erica’s Soul Food, click here.

